Burns Thomas Francis
(Tommy) Of Chapel Street, died at
Watford General Hospital on
Sunday, 29th September 2019
aged 90 years.
Much loved father to Elaine and Paul Loving granddad and great-granddad.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Friday, 8th November at 10:00am.
Family flowers only.
Family will provide a donation box
at West Herts Crematorium.
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
