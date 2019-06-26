|
|
|
Gurney Terence
(Terry) Of River Park, died at home on
Tuesday, 11th June 2019, aged 71 years.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Friday, 5th July at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'British Heart Foundation' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
344 High Street, Berkhamsted,
HP4 1HT Tel: (01442) 870326
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More