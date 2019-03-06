Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
14:45
Chilterns Crematorium
Amersham
Sue Bryant Notice
Bryant (Moorhouse)
Sue Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 26th February 2019,
aged 75 years.
Beloved mother of Tony and Roger,
bon vivant, lover of wine and former landlady of The Cow Roast Inn.
The funeral service is to take place at Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham, on Monday 11th March 2019 at 2.45pm.
All welcome.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK
c/o M.K. Ginder & Sons,
170, St.Albans Road, Watford,
WD24 4AS 01923 247427
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
