|
|
|
Sutton Stephen George It is with
deepest sadness we announce the sudden passing of
Stephen George Sutton
on February 12th, 2019 at the age of 65. He leaves behind his soul mate
and wife of 40 years Anjani,
his daughters Sam and Natasha,
son in law Ben
and his two loving grandsons
Joshua and Sebastian.
He will be terribly missed by all
his family and friends, his in-laws,
his nieces and nephews in
Canada and the USA.
Steve worked as an Operating Department Practitioner for 41 years
in the NHS. He was an enthusiastic adventurer, who enjoyed flying planes, fishing, metal detecting & scuba diving.
Funeral will be held at
St Mary's Church,
Old Town High Street,
Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3AE on
March 11th at 11.30 am until 12.30pm.
We will be having a drink at
The Marchmont Arms, Piccotts End Rd, Hemel Hempstead HP1 3AT
in Hemel Hempstead
to raise a glass to an incredible soul.
Donations can be made to the
Royal British Legion
(Steve's favourite charity)
https://www.memorygiving.com
/stephengeorgesutton
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More