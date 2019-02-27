Sutton Stephen George It is with

deepest sadness we announce the sudden passing of

Stephen George Sutton

on February 12th, 2019 at the age of 65. He leaves behind his soul mate

and wife of 40 years Anjani,

his daughters Sam and Natasha,

son in law Ben

and his two loving grandsons

Joshua and Sebastian.

He will be terribly missed by all

his family and friends, his in-laws,

his nieces and nephews in

Canada and the USA.

Steve worked as an Operating Department Practitioner for 41 years

in the NHS. He was an enthusiastic adventurer, who enjoyed flying planes, fishing, metal detecting & scuba diving.



Funeral will be held at

St Mary's Church,

Old Town High Street,

Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3AE on

March 11th at 11.30 am until 12.30pm.



We will be having a drink at

The Marchmont Arms, Piccotts End Rd, Hemel Hempstead HP1 3AT

in Hemel Hempstead

to raise a glass to an incredible soul.

Donations can be made to the

Royal British Legion

(Steve's favourite charity)

https://www.memorygiving.com

/stephengeorgesutton Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019