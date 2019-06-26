Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
13:15
West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon Covill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon Covill

Notice Condolences

Simon Covill Notice
Covill Simon John Of Leggfield Terrace died at
Hospice of St Francis on
Tuesday, 18th June 2019 aged 61 years.
A beloved son, brother, husband and dad who will be missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Tuesday, 2nd July at 1:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"Cancer Research UK" or
"The Hospice of St Francis" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.