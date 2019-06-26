|
Covill Simon John Of Leggfield Terrace died at
Hospice of St Francis on
Tuesday, 18th June 2019 aged 61 years.
A beloved son, brother, husband and dad who will be missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Tuesday, 2nd July at 1:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"Cancer Research UK" or
"The Hospice of St Francis" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 26, 2019
