Hogg Shirley Elizabeth Saturn Way, died at home on
Thursday, 30th May 2019
aged 82 years.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium
(South Chapel)
on Friday, 14th June at 3:40 PM.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made online at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"Rennie Grove Hospice Care" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 12, 2019
