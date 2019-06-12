Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
15:30
West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hogg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Hogg

Notice Condolences

Shirley Hogg Notice
Hogg Shirley Elizabeth Saturn Way, died at home on
Thursday, 30th May 2019
aged 82 years.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium
(South Chapel)
on Friday, 14th June at 3:40 PM.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made online at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"Rennie Grove Hospice Care" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.