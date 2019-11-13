|
|
|
Stroud Sheila May Of High View Lodge died at
Hemel Hempstead General Hospital
on Monday, 4th November 2019
aged 82 years.
Loving mum, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Thursday, 14th November at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to either "Alzheimer's Society" or "Dementia UK" sent c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd. 48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01422) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019