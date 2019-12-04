Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Sheila Macklam Notice
Macklam (née Creed & Mosdell)
Sheila Rosemary Of River Park, died at Watford General Hospital on Monday, 25th November 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved mother of Peter and Caroline. Grandmother to Lizzie, Alex and Lucy. Always in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church (Apsley H/H) on Thursday, 12th December at 2:15pm then onto West Herts Crematorium
for the committal at 3:20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"Essex and Herts Air Ambulance" sent c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd. 48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
