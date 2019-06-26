Home

Sheila Fryer

Notice Condolences

Sheila Fryer Notice
Fryer Sheila Formerly of Walnut Grove, Hemel Hempstead,
sadly passed on at
Kilfillan House Care Home
on June 9th, aged 85 years.
Beloved mother to her daughters,
Sue and Vanessa and devoted grandmother to Tom, Dan, Marlon, Noah and Mabel-Rose.
Shining on in all our hearts.
Her funeral will be at St. Peter's Church, Berkhamsted on July 4th at 1.15pm. Bright colours to be worn.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made to Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse c/o Ringshall End, Beacon Road,
Ringshall, HP4 1NF.

All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, 75 Marlowes,
Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1LF
Tel: 01442 252395
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 26, 2019
