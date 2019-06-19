|
|
|
Fryer Sheila Formerly of Walnut Grove, Hemel Hempstead, sadly passed on at Kilfillan House Care Home on June 9th
aged 85 years.
Beloved mother to her daughters, Vanessa and Sue and devoted grandmother to Tom, Dan, Marlon, Noah and Mabel-Rose.
Shining on in all our hearts.
Her funeral will be at St. Peter's Church, Berkhamsted on July 4th at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made to Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse, c/o Ringshall End, Beacon Road,
Ringshall, HP4 1NF.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead
HP1 1LF Tel: 01442 252395
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More