Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
13:30
West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
Sheila Butler Notice
Butler (née Perry)
Sheila Of Galley Hill, died peacefully at home with her devoted and loving husband Ray by her side on
Saturday, 14th September 2019,
aged 86 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Friday, 4th October at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'The Hospice of St Francis' c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
