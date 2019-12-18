|
|
|
BROWN Sheila 11.3.45 - 24.12.18
To the best Mum in the world.
If roses grew in Heaven,
Lord please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my Mum's arms,
And tell her they're from me.
Tell her I love and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day,
But there's an ache within my heart,
That will never go away.
Goodnight, God Bless,
love you all the world and more.
Lots and lots of love Jayne, Jimmy, Paula and Paul.
XXXX
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019