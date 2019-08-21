Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Hemel)
75 Marlowes
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP1 1LF
01442 252395
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00
St Mary & Joseph RC Church
Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:30
Woodwells Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra McCarthy

Notice Condolences

Sandra McCarthy Notice
McCARTHY
SANDRA of 47 Wood Crescent,
Hemel Hempstead,
passed away at home on
11th August 2019, aged 61 years.
Much loved Wife, Mum, Nan,
Great Nan and Sister,
she will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Funeral Mass to take place at
St Mary & Joseph RC Church,
Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead on
Thursday 5th September 2019
at 11.00am followed by burial at
Woodwells Cemetery at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead,
Herts HP1 1LF Tel: 01442 252395.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Hemel)
Download Now