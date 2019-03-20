Home

Ruth Jerrams

Ruth Jerrams Notice
Jerrams Ruth Valerie of Alexandra Care Centre,
Hemel Hempstead, Herts
died at Watford General Hospital
on Thursday, 28th February 2019
aged 79 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Wednesday, 27th March at 1:20 PM.
All flowers welcome, or donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque payable to
"Alzheimer's Society" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
