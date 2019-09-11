|
|
|
Beck Rose Anne
(B.E.M) Of St. Mary's Care Home Luton, formerly of
Tring and Eire.
Sadly passed away on
Thursday 22nd August 2019,
aged 98 years.
Beloved Mother, Mother -in-Law, Aunt, Great Aunt and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 16th September at Corpus Christi Church, Tring, at 10.00 a.m. followed by Interment at
Tring Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or if preferred donations may be made in
Rose's memory to The Catholic Church c/o Churchfield Funeralcare,
Church Yard Tring HP23 5AE
telephone 01442 825472
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019