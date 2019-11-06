Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
14:45
Ronald Brown Notice
Brown Ronald Barry
(Pops) Of Shaftsbury Court, Northchurch,
died at home on Wednesday,
23rd October 2019, aged 85 years.
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and Yorkshireman.
Funeral service to take place
at Chilterns Crematorium
(Hampden Chapel) on Tuesday,
12th November at 2:45pm.
There will be a reception
afterwards at Boxmoor Lodge.
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"The British Heart Foundation" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
