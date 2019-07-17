Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Berkhamsted)
344 High Street
Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire HP4 1HT
01442 870326
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
13:45
St Michael & All Angels (Sunnyside)
Roger Nicholson Notice
Nicholson Roger Of Farmery Court died peacefully in
his sleep on Saturday, 29th June 2019
aged 84 years.
Funeral service to take place at
St Michael & All Angels (Sunnyside)
on Monday, 29th July at 1:45 PM.
There will be a reception
following the funeral.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Dementia UK' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
344 High Street, Berkhamsted,
HP4 1HT. Tel: (01442) 870326
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 17, 2019
