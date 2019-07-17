|
|
|
Nicholson Roger Of Farmery Court died peacefully in
his sleep on Saturday, 29th June 2019
aged 84 years.
Funeral service to take place at
St Michael & All Angels (Sunnyside)
on Monday, 29th July at 1:45 PM.
There will be a reception
following the funeral.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Dementia UK' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
344 High Street, Berkhamsted,
HP4 1HT. Tel: (01442) 870326
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 17, 2019