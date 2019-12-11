Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Aylesbury
73 Park Street
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP20 1DN
01296 395356
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
14:00
Hampden Chapel at the Chilterns Crematorium,
Amersham
Robert Welling Notice
WELLING ROBERT FREDERICK
~ ROB ~ Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd November 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Joy, wonderful Father and Grandfather,
he will be greatly missed by us all. Funeral service to take place in the Hampden Chapel at the
Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham on
Thursday 19th December at 2.pm.
No flowers please, but donations if desired to The Hospice of St Francis c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare
01296-395356.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
