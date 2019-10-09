Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
14:15
West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Shipperlee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Shipperlee

Notice Condolences

Robert Shipperlee Notice
Shipperlee Robert Phillip Of Horsecroft Road, died at home
on Monday, 23rd September 2019,
aged 85 years.
Loving brother, father,
grandfather and cousin.
Will be missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Tuesday, 15th October at 2:20pm.
All flowers welcome, donations,
if desired, can be made via www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"The Hospice of St Francis" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01422) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.