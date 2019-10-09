|
Shipperlee Robert Phillip Of Horsecroft Road, died at home
on Monday, 23rd September 2019,
aged 85 years.
Loving brother, father,
grandfather and cousin.
Will be missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Tuesday, 15th October at 2:20pm.
All flowers welcome, donations,
if desired, can be made via www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"The Hospice of St Francis" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01422) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019