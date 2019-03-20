|
|
|
Lowe Robert
(Rob) Of Hoskings Court, died at
Watford General Hospital on
Monday, 4th March 2019
aged 54 years.
Loving son, brother, uncle and partner.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Monday, 1st April at 4:00pm.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque payable to Cancer Research UK can be sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
