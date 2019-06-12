Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30
West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
Robert King Notice
King Robert Charles
(Bob) Of West Dene, Gaddesden Row died at Watford General Hospital on
Friday, 31st May 2019 aged 73 years.
A devoted husband, dad and grandad.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Friday, 21st June at 10:40am.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
'Alzheimer's Society' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 12, 2019
