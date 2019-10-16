Home

ELDING Rita Jean formerly of Gaddesden Row,
passed away peacefully in
York Hospital on 1st October 2019, aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Methodist Chapel,
Gaddesden Row on Thursday
24th October 2019 at 12.00pm
followed by burial at
St John the Baptist Churchyard,
Great Gaddesden.
Family flowers only please,
there will be a donation box
at the church service.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead
HP1 1LF Tel: 01442 252395
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
