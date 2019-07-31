|
Huxtable Richard Gordon Of St Margarets, Great Gaddesden
died on Wednesday, 24th July 2019
aged 56 years.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium
(North Chapel) on
Wednesday, 7th August at 3:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Essex and Herts Air Ambulance' sent c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd. 48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 31, 2019