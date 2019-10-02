Home

A&C Tadman Ltd (Hemel Hempstead)
4-6 Queensway
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP1 1LR
01442 262700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:15
West Herts Crematorium
1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Richard Barnes Notice
Barnes Richard George 17.3.1927 - 23.9.2019
It's with the deepest
regret our dearest
dad has passed away.
Dad was the boxing trainer at Adeyfield, Markyate & Boreham Wood (Brookside Boys) in the
60's, 70's, 80's & 90's.
Funeral service will be held at
West Herts Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th October at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to the
National Hospital for Neurology
c/o A&C Tadman Ltd 4-6 Queensway, Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP1 1LR
Tel: 01442 262700
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
