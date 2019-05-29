Home

M K Ginder Ltd t/a M K Ginder & Sons (Abbots Langley)
51 High Street
Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire WD5 0AA
01923 269994
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30
Holy Trinity Church
Leverstock Green
Ralph Nash Notice
NASH Ralph Sidney The Nash family are sad to announce that Ralph Sidney Nash of Pimlico, Hertfordshire, passed away peacefully at home on 10th May, aged 96 years.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Leverstock Green on Monday 3rd June at 10:30am. Family flowers only by request but donations may be made if desired
to Dementia UK c/o
MK Ginder & Sons,
51 High Street,
Abbots Langley, WD5 0AA.
Published in Hemel Gazette on May 29, 2019
