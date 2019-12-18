Home

Harvey Ralph Lloyd Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday 10th December.
Husband to the late Christine Harvey, father to Stephen and Katie,
Father-in-Law to Ryan, Grandfather to Alana, Joshua, Nicholas, Michael and Ella. Friend, Uncle and Grandad
to many.
His funeral will take place at the Chilterns Crematorium on
Friday 20th December at 1pm.
Christmas Jumpers welcome!
The family request that instead of flowers, donations are please made to either the Hospice of St Francis or to Great Ormond Street Hospital."
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
