M K Ginder Ltd t/a M K Ginder & Sons (Abbots Langley)
51 High Street
Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire WD5 0AA
01923 269994
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
14:00
West Herts Crematorium
Primrose Hamilton Notice
HAMILTON Primrose Jessie Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 19th June aged 84 years. Reunited with her beloved husband Hamish. Loving Mum, Grandma and sister, she will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
West Herts Crematorium on
Monday 8th July at 2pm. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired may be made to the British Heart Foundation c/o M.K. Ginder & Sons,
51 High Street, Abbots Langley,
WD5 0AA Tel: 01923 269994.
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 26, 2019
