Willis Phyl Of Stratford Way, died at
Watford General Hospital on
Saturday, 9th November 2019
aged 85 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Monday, 2nd December at 12:20 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'The Cinnamon Trust' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019