Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
14:00
West Herts Crematorium
Peter Miller Notice
Miller Peter John of Abel Close died at
Watford General Hospital on
Friday, 15th February 2019
aged 82 years.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium on
Thursday, 7th March at 2:00 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made, if desired,
at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"Help For Heroes" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
