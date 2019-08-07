|
Brazer Peter
(Pete) Of Boxted Road,
Hemel Hempstead died at home on
Monday, 29th July 2019, aged 85 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Tuesday, 13th August at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made
via www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque, made payable to
'Rennie Grove Hospice Care' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019