Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
14:00
West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Brazer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Brazer

Notice Condolences

Peter Brazer Notice
Brazer Peter
(Pete) Of Boxted Road,
Hemel Hempstead died at home on
Monday, 29th July 2019, aged 85 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Tuesday, 13th August at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made
via www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque, made payable to
'Rennie Grove Hospice Care' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.