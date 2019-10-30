Home

Knight Pauline Elisabeth of Dunlin Road died at Kilfillan House Nursing Home on Saturday,
19th October 2019 aged 72 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Monday, 11th November at 10:40am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or be cheque made payable
to "MSA Trust" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
