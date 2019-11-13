|
|
|
Bass Pauline Died at Hospice of St Francis on Tuesday, 5th November 2019,
aged 61 years.
A loving wife, soulmate,
sister and mother.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Monday, 25th November at 10:00 AM.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"The Hospice of St Francis" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019