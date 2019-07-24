|
|
|
Lane Patricia Margaret
(Pat) Of The Green, Potten End died at Kilfillan House Nursing Home on Sunday, 14th July 2019 aged 85 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Friday, 26th July at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Hospice of St Francis' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 24, 2019