ATKINSON Patricia "Pat" Of Brunswick Court Nursing Home, Watford formerly of Brickmakers Lane, Hemel
Hempstead passed away peacefully on 28th August 2019, aged 95 years, she will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The South Chapel, West Herts Crematorium on Monday 16th September 2019 at 3.40pm.
Flowers welcome or donations to Age Concern via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead
HP1 1LF. Tel 01442 252395.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019