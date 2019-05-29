Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:15
St Mary and Joseph Church
Boxmoor
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Chung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Chung

Notice Condolences

Nicholas Chung Notice
Chung Nicholas Michael
(Nick) of Downside, died at
Mount Vernon Hospital on
Tuesday, 21st May 2019
aged 55 years.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary and Joseph Church (Boxmoor) on Wednesday, 5th June at 11:15 AM.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired can be made online at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
Cancer Research UK sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.