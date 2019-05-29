|
|
|
Chung Nicholas Michael
(Nick) of Downside, died at
Mount Vernon Hospital on
Tuesday, 21st May 2019
aged 55 years.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary and Joseph Church (Boxmoor) on Wednesday, 5th June at 11:15 AM.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired can be made online at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
Cancer Research UK sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on May 29, 2019
