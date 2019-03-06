SMITH MICHAEL JAMES





It is with deep sadness

we announce the passing of

Michael (Mick) Smith

who passed away peacefully in his sleep in Watford General Hospital

on Wednesday 13 th February 2019,

aged 79.



Beloved Father to Mark & Warren, Grandad to Matthew & Kaylum and Brother to Mary & Reg.



Dad ran a Fencing company

until his retirement. He played for Clarendon Cricket Club shortly

after its founding as Eagas CC

in 1957 for over 40 years,

most of which as Captain.

He was well known & much loved among his wide

circle of social friends, work colleagues, sporting opponents

& those associated

with Clarendon, BK & Kings Langley Clubs over the years.



He will be deeply missed

by his family & friends.



Funeral service to be held at

West Herts Crematorium, Garston

on Saturday 9 th March 2019 at 10.00pm. We will meet afterwards at Abbots Langley &

District Mens Club, 21 Trowley Rise, Abbots Langley WD5 0LN to celebrate his life & raise a glass to a

much-loved friend to us all.



Family flowers only, donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation

www.bhf.org.uk via Collection Box at Crematorium or c/o

Co-op Funeral Care

Wood Lane, Hemel Hempstead

HP2 4TP Tel. 01442 255689

Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019