The Co-operative Funeralcare Hemel Hempstead
Wood Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP2 4TP
01442 255 689
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00
West Herts Crematorium
Garston
View Map
Michael Smith Notice
SMITH MICHAEL JAMES


It is with deep sadness
we announce the passing of
Michael (Mick) Smith
who passed away peacefully in his sleep in Watford General Hospital
on Wednesday 13 th February 2019,
aged 79.

Beloved Father to Mark & Warren, Grandad to Matthew & Kaylum and Brother to Mary & Reg.

Dad ran a Fencing company
until his retirement. He played for Clarendon Cricket Club shortly
after its founding as Eagas CC
in 1957 for over 40 years,
most of which as Captain.
He was well known & much loved among his wide
circle of social friends, work colleagues, sporting opponents
& those associated
with Clarendon, BK & Kings Langley Clubs over the years.

He will be deeply missed
by his family & friends.

Funeral service to be held at
West Herts Crematorium, Garston
on Saturday 9 th March 2019 at 10.00pm. We will meet afterwards at Abbots Langley &
District Mens Club, 21 Trowley Rise, Abbots Langley WD5 0LN to celebrate his life & raise a glass to a
much-loved friend to us all.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation
www.bhf.org.uk via Collection Box at Crematorium or c/o
Co-op Funeral Care
Wood Lane, Hemel Hempstead
HP2 4TP Tel. 01442 255689
Website: www.coop.co.uk/funeralcare
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
