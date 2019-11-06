Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Maidment
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Maidment

Notice Condolences

Michael Maidment Notice
Maidment Michael Leslie Thomas Of Chalfont Close, formerly of
Rucklers Lane died at Peace Hospice on Sunday, 27th October 2019
aged 76 years.
A loving husband, father,
grandfather & great-grandfather.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Friday, 15th November at 10:00 AM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"Peace Hospice Care" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -