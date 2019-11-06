|
|
|
Maidment Michael Leslie Thomas Of Chalfont Close, formerly of
Rucklers Lane died at Peace Hospice on Sunday, 27th October 2019
aged 76 years.
A loving husband, father,
grandfather & great-grandfather.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Friday, 15th November at 10:00 AM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"Peace Hospice Care" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019