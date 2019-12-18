|
Cawdron Maureen Ellen of Boxted Road, Hemel Hempstead passed away suddenly on
Tuesday, 10th December 2019
aged 86 years.
She will be missed by her husband Bob, her children Peter, Paul, Nick and Sharon and all her grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium,
Garston (South Chapel) on
Friday, 27th December at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired can be left in the collection plate as you leave the chapel or via www.jworley.co.uk/donate. Cheque's need to be made payable to 'Macmillan Cancer Support' and sent c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd. 48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019