Gorton Mary formally of
St Albans Road
Hemel Hempstead.
Sadly passed away
on 16th July, aged 83 years.
She was a much loved wife to Terry, Mum and Nan and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
All who knew Mary are welcome
at the service to be held at
West Herts Crematorium's,
South Chapel on
Thursday 1st August at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only but donation to Peace Hospice if desired.
C/O Hemel Funeral Service,
29 Stoneycroft,
Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP1 2QF
01442 270036
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 24, 2019