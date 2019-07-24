Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hemel Funeral Service
29 Stoneycroft
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP1 2QF
01442 270036
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
14:15
West Herts Crematorium's, South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gorton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gorton

Notice Condolences

Mary Gorton Notice
Gorton Mary formally of
St Albans Road
Hemel Hempstead.
Sadly passed away
on 16th July, aged 83 years.
She was a much loved wife to Terry, Mum and Nan and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
All who knew Mary are welcome
at the service to be held at
West Herts Crematorium's,
South Chapel on
Thursday 1st August at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only but donation to Peace Hospice if desired.
C/O Hemel Funeral Service,
29 Stoneycroft,
Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP1 2QF
01442 270036
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.