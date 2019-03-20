|
BERRILL Mark of Middleknights Hill,
Gadebridge,
Hemel Hempstead
passed away peacefully at
Northwick Park Hospital
on 11th March 2019,
aged 48 years.
Much loved Husband,
Son, Brother and Uncle,
he will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The North Chapel,
West Herts Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd April 2019
at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations to RHRU c/o
Neville Funeral Service,
75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead,
HP1 1LF Tel 01442 252395.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
