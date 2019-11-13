|
BALDWIN Marion Rose Of Church Meadows
Great Gaddesden.
Passed away peacefully
25th October 2019, aged 83 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at St John The Baptist Church, Great Gaddesden on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations may be made in memory of Marion at the Church on the day of the funeral, to The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (R.N.L.I).
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead
HP1 1LF. Tel: 01442 252395
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019