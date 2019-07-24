|
|
|
Brown Marie Joyce Of St Paul's Road died at
St Paul's Care Centre on
Sunday, 14th July 2019
aged 86 years.
Much missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Monday, 29th July at 12:40 PM followed by a reception
at which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"Stroke Association" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 24, 2019