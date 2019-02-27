|
DRAYTON Maria Da Graca Passed away February 15th 2019
aged 73 years.
Much loved wife mother and daughter, she will be so sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11am
at St Mary's Church Hemel Hempstead
on Tuesday 5th March.
The service will be followed by burial at
Woodwells Cemetery.
Family flowers by request.
Donations to Cancer Research UK
may be made via www.memorygiving.com/
mariadagracadrayton.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead 01442 252395.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
