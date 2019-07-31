Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
13:30
West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
Margery Daubney Notice
Daubney Margery Yvonne
(Marg) Formerly of Florence Longman,
died at Alexandra Care Centre on
Thursday, 4th July 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved mum and grandmother,
who will be missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Monday, 5th August at 1:40pm.
Family have requested smart
but colourful dress code.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Essex and Herts Air Ambulance'
sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 31, 2019
