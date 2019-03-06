|
TIMMS Margaret Jane
née Thomson Passed away after a short illness on
February 17th 2019, aged 71 years,
she will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
Thursday 14th March 1.00pm at
St Barnabas Church,
Hemel Hempstead, followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only by request
Donations to Peace Hospice Care
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
/margaretjanetimms.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
75 The Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead,
HP1 1LF Tel: 01442 252395.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
