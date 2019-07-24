|
Hazell Margaret
(Marg) Formerly of Seaton Road died at home on Sunday, 14th July 2019
aged 98 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Thursday, 25th July at 2:20 PM.
Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to 'Dementia Research UK'
or 'Diabetes UK' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 24, 2019