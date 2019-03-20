|
|
|
Cracknell Maisie Eva 25.10.1925 - 04.03.2019.
In loving memory of a devoted wife to the late Phil, mother to Graham, grandmother to Rebecca and Andrew and
great grandmother to Lila, Winston, Florence, Alfie and Murphy.
Thanks and praise for a long life lived.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral to take place at
St Alban Church, Warners End,
Tuesday 2nd April at 12 o'clock
with a family committal at
West Herts Crematorium to follow.
Family flowers only.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More