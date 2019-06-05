|
|
|
Taylor Lorraine Sonia of Lodge Farm, Bedford
and formerly of Feldon, died at
the Princess Grace Hospital
on Tuesday, 21st May 2019
aged 67 years.
A devoted wife, mother
and grandmother
Memorial Service will take place on Friday 7th June at Boxmoor Lodge Hotel at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Macmillan Cancer Support' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 5, 2019
