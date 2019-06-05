Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
13:00
Boxmoor Lodge Hotel
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Taylor

Notice Condolences

Lorraine Taylor Notice
Taylor Lorraine Sonia of Lodge Farm, Bedford
and formerly of Feldon, died at
the Princess Grace Hospital
on Tuesday, 21st May 2019
aged 67 years.
A devoted wife, mother
and grandmother
Memorial Service will take place on Friday 7th June at Boxmoor Lodge Hotel at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Macmillan Cancer Support' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.