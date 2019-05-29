|
|
|
Gary Linda Evelyn
"Nee Kirk" Formerly of
Leverstock Green Road.
Sadly passed away on
Tuesday 21st May 2019, age 66.
She was a much loved Wife and Sister
she will be dearly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Linda's funeral will take place on
Tuesday 11th June, 11 am at
West Herts Crematorium,
South Chapel.
All who knew Linda are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please.
Donations in her memory can be made directly to Rennie Grove Hospice Care.
Enquiries to Hemel Funeral Service,
29 Stoneycroft,
Hemel Hempstead, HP1 2QF
01442 270036
Published in Hemel Gazette on May 29, 2019
